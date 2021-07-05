Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $34,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.