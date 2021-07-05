Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.37 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $48,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.08 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

