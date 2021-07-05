Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 29,589 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 239,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 112,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.60 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

