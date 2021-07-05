Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $191.32 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

