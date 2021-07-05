Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,923 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.