Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.82 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.