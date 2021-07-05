Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.18 million. Harmonic reported sales of $73.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.59 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $545.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

HLIT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harmonic by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

