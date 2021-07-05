$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $15.84 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $872.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

