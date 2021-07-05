Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

