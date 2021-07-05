Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,808 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $53.75 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

