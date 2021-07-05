Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $387.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.