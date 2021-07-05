Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SLNO opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

