Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

