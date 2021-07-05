Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.81. The Southern also posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SO stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

