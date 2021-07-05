Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $100,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $20,055,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $223.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

