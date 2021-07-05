Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

