Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $62.10 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13,815.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $62,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 998,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

KR stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

