Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $68,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

IPG stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.