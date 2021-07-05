Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

