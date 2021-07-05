4,826 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 381,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corteva by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

