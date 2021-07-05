Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $55.24 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

