AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

