Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,350,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 26,740,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

