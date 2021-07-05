Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Expands By 24.1%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.73 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $389.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253 over the last three months. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.