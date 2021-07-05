$496.49 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce sales of $496.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.49 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

