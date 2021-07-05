Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $61.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.