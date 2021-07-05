BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $49.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BJ opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

