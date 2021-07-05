Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

