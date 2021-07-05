NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,132. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

