Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

