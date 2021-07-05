ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

ENGGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

