ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

ENGGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Dividend History for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

