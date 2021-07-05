Porvair plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 594.80 ($7.77) on Monday. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 608 ($7.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 568.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.07.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

