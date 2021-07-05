Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,582.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $350,090.40 and $4,582.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,181,106 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

