WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Tops $36.62 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $36.62 million and $1.81 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.00789074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.15 or 0.07926887 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WICCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.