Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.52% of Arch Capital Group worth $81,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,753,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $124,465,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

