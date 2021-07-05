Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $46.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

