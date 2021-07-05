Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,527 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $446.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.84 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

