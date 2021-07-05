Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,894,297 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 849.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894,297 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Slack Technologies worth $86,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,091,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157,094 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9,962.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,521,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

