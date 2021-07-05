Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,464.75 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,261.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

