Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $196.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.27. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

