Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

