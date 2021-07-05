Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 161.5% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $3,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,238.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,305.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

