Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $85.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53.

