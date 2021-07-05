AGF Investments LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 61.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $398.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $400.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

