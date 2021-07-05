T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.