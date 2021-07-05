Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $240.73

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.30. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -330.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $800,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

