Sempra Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.
Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.11. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
