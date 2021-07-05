Sempra Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.11. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

