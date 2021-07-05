Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VISL opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. Vislink Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

In related news, CEO Carleton M. Miller purchased 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $38,451.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

