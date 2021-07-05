Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Update

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.40. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

