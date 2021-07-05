Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

